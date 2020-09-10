Warner Robins to hold public hearings on property tax increase

Council members plan to increase the 2020 property taxes by 0.21 percent over the rollback millage rate

Shelby Coates
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins City Council plans to increase property taxes for the upcoming budget cycle. But first city leaders need input from the community.

Council members plan to increase the 2020 property taxes by 0.21 percent over the rollback millage rate for City of Warner Robins.

Before voting to approve this increase, there will be three public hearings held on the City of Warner Robins Facebook page. Those hearings will take place on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at noon; Monday, September 14th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.; and Monday, September 21st, 2020 at noon.

The public has an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase by sending an email to publichearing@wrga.gov. Or you can mail your comments to Attn: City Clerk PO Box 8629; Warner Robins, GA 31095 by Friday, September 11, 2020 or by Friday September 18, 2020.

Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.