Bibb deputies arrest suspect who punched Kroger manager

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect wanted for punching a Kroger manager unconscious.
Deputies found 23-year-old Kyler Thompson at an apartment on Plantation Center Drive North. They took him into custody Thursday evening at around 8:55.
Click here for the original story.
Charges for Kyler Deon Thompson
Deputies took Thompson to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. They charged him with two counts of Simple Battery & Aggravated Battery.
Authorities have set no bond for Thompson at this time.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.