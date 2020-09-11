2 persons of interest wanted for Brentwood Avenue shooting in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help identifying and finding two people wanted for questioning about an aggravated assault incident.
Deputies say that the two people may have information about an incident that occurred Friday around 10 a.m. near Brentwood Avenue. The incident involved a 30-year-old man getting shot near the area.
Authorities say an ambulance took the victim to a local hospital. Medical professionals list him in critical but stable condition.
Deputies say the persons of interest were last seen driving a gray vehicle with a damaged driver-side mirror and a missing rear bumper.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the individuals, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.