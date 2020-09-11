The End Zone: Week 2 scores and highlights

|
Friday, September 11:
Northside , Peach County
Archer , Warner Robins
West Laurens , Veterans
George Walton , Stratford
Brentwood , John Milledge
Houston County , Crisp County
North Gwinnett , Jones County
Harris County , Perry
Mary Persons , McDonough
East Laurens , Johnson County
Bleckley County , Wilcox County
Dublin , Dodge County
Washington County , Burke County
Tattnall , Hawkinsville
Wheeler County , Glascock County
Telfair County , Jenkins County
Pike County , Taylor County
Crawford County , Lamar County
Central, Talbotton , GMC
Mount de Sales , Wesleyan
Westfield , Trinity