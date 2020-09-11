Georgia receives federal grant to widen State Route 96 in Twiggs County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Georgia a $22 million dollar grant to widen a Twiggs County highway.
The grant will be used to expand State Route 96 from two lanes to four lanes on approximately seven miles between I-16 and State Route 87/US 23/US 129, according to U.S. Senator David Perdue.
“It will help our state prepare for increased cargo traffic due to the deepening of the Port of Savannah, which is on track to be completed in 2022,” said Senator Perdue.
Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry says the project also improves a critical link in connecting I-16 with I-75.
“This grant will complete another section of this critical east west corridor which supports critical freight flow to and from the Port of Savannah, middle and west Georgia as well as Robins Air Force Base,” said McMurry.
The infrastructure funding was made available through USDOT’s Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program.