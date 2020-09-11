Georgia receives federal grant to widen State Route 96 in Twiggs County

The grant will be used to expand State Route 96 from two lanes to four lanes

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
16
Listen to the content of this post:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Georgia a $22 million dollar grant to widen a Twiggs County highway.

The grant will be used to expand State Route 96 from two lanes to four lanes on approximately seven miles between I-16 and State Route 87/US 23/US 129, according to U.S. Senator David Perdue.

“It will help our state prepare for increased cargo traffic due to the deepening of the Port of Savannah, which is on track to be completed in 2022,” said Senator Perdue.

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry says the project also improves a critical link in connecting I-16 with I-75.

“This grant will complete another section of this critical east west corridor which supports critical freight flow to and from the Port of Savannah, middle and west Georgia as well as Robins Air Force Base,” said McMurry.

The infrastructure funding was made available through USDOT’s Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program.

Previous articleMercer University sets new fall enrollment record
Next articleWarner Robins man faces multiple charges, including trafficking meth
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.