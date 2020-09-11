It’s the Law: Double voting in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
Just this week, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reported finding nearly a thousand cases of double voting in previous state elections. Investigators say they found roughly a thousand cases of double voting between two summer elections this year.
J Davis explains that intentional double voting is a felony in Georgia, and he breaks down the penalties if you break the law.
Davis also explains the legality of proving if someone voted twice intentionally and if you are allowed to change your vote.
