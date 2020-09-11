Mercer University sets new fall enrollment record

The university’s largest population is Macon undergraduates where 951 first-year students enrolled.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University reports it has set a new fall enrollment record with numbers showing 8,855 students registered in programs across all campuses.

According to a Mercer news release, enrollment is up by 247 students, or three percent, from last fall. Mercer saw the largest enrollment increases in the Stetson-Hatcher School of Business, College of Professional Advancement and Georgia Baptist College of Nursing.

Mercer University reports freshman-to-sophomore retention was 87%, which is up from 86% last year.

“Mercer University is home to an incredibly talented faculty and professional staff who are committed to student success,” said Mercer President William D. Underwood. “The University’s record enrollment this fall is a team effort led by professional staff who believe in forwarding Mercer’s mission through the remarkable students who choose to join an environment of academically-talented and service-minded Mercerians.”

Final fall enrollment figures will be released in November.

