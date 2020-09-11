Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County remembered 9/11 at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins Friday.

First responders and city officials throughout the county paid homage to their brothers and sisters for the 6th Annual Remembrance Ceremony.

The pandemic did not stop Houston County officials from honoring the lives lost on September 11. The ceremony commemorated the victims with prayer, song, and a moment of silence.

Minister Vivian Childs says when the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center, she was at the Robins Airforce Base.

“We were all sitting there going, this is America? Is this really happening in our homeland?” questioned Childs.

Childs says the incident shocked and broke her heart. She expressed pride for the men and women in uniform who risked it all to save others.

“I know a lot of people think differently but I know what they are worth,” shared Childs.

Major William Phelps with the Perry Police Department calls the emergency personnel on that day “brave and beyond selfless.” He says when first responders are called, they spring to action to get results.

“It really hit home because that’s what we do. We don’t care about our life when we are on the job or whether we are on the job or not. We are here as public servants,” said Phelps.

Phelps says the tragic events that happened nearly 20 years ago will continue to unite Americans.

“We were going to stand together and not be defeated,” said Phelps.

According to Childs and Phelps, their lives changed after that day. Childs says she is now more vigilant and on guard.

Because of the 9/11 attacks, Phelps says the county implemented stricter procedures for entering government buildings to keep citizens safe.

Although September 11 reshaped America, both deem this a day to remember.