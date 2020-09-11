UPDATE (Friday, September 11 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 11, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/11/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  290,781 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, September 11.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 950 5118.26 25 84
Atkinson 429 5150.06 3 54
Bacon 552 4840.41 10 41
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1877 4224.81 55 138
Banks 423 2116.91 6 59
Barrow 1959 2267.81 43 225
Bartow 2645 2387.81 76 253
Ben Hill 690 4145.39 18 73
Berrien 418 2168.5 10 20
Bibb 5667 3724.61 148 801
Bleckley 406 3162.49 19 24
Brantley 321 1671.7 8 28
Brooks 492 3128.38 25 53
Bryan 973 2486.14 9 72
Bulloch 2580 3246.63 23 126
Burke 711 3182.35 9 77
Butts 600 2383.41 41 51
Calhoun 230 3640.97 7 44
Camden 1132 2099.25 7 40
Candler 393 3626.46 16 22
Carroll 2495 2077.11 63 151
Catoosa 994 1445.38 16 64
Charlton 593 4475.13 6 21
Chatham 7697 2634.37 134 707
Chattahoochee 1533 14261.79 2 13
Chattooga 667 2693.21 7 45
Cherokee 5395 2023.5 87 454
Clarke 4314 3324.11 36 191
Clay 117 4098.07 2 8
Clayton 6786 2226.1 152 627
Clinch 326 4897.84 5 25
Cobb 18255 2309.04 409 1655
Coffee 1896 4405 40 273
Colquitt 1853 4082.13 31 145
Columbia 3394 2139.56 55 169
Cook 529 3033.78 12 53
Coweta 2379 1565.12 34 112
Crawford 162 1324.83 4 27
Crisp 509 2283.64 17 64
Dade 231 1429.28 4 15
Dawson 745 2757.11 6 70
Decatur 1050 3989.06 23 80
DeKalb 17380 2191.25 334 1955
Dodge 360 1766 9 29
Dooly 302 2253.73 14 49
Dougherty 3051 3393.58 181 622
Douglas 3319 2184.9 68 375
Early 442 4356.4 32 34
Echols 239 6021.67 2 9
Effingham 1242 1939.84 21 81
Elbert 550 2903.14 2 31
Emanuel 890 3926.93 27 68
Evans 395 3696.08 5 30
Fannin 525 1994.68 9 40
Fayette 1657 1409.68 44 87
Floyd 2636 2638.22 37 208
Forsyth 3482 1378.97 39 288
Franklin 647 2773.37 11 50
Fulton 26022 2367.4 551 2241
Gilmer 778 2476.37 10 75
Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4
Glynn 3288 3821.17 85 250
Gordon 1644 2832.09 34 108
Grady 709 2889.16 19 86
Greene 480 2564.51 21 54
Gwinnett 25611 2637.2 369 2552
Habersham 1432 3126.64 63 188
Hall 8306 4025.22 136 897
Hancock 373 4552.67 41 61
Haralson 383 1246.66 8 26
Harris 757 2180.8 21 83
Hart 461 1765.81 11 59
Heard 180 1455.13 5 12
Henry 4679 1950.67 90 188
Houston 2840 1808.47 73 351
Irwin 252 2671.47 4 30
Jackson 1725 2309.24 27 141
Jasper 201 1415.59 4 20
Jeff Davis 677 4469.24 15 43
Jefferson 734 4793.31 21 72
Jenkins 364 4244.4 28 61
Johnson 396 4098.95 18 52
Jones 499 1745.3 4 42
Lamar 341 1762.55 17 38
Lanier 280 2705.05 5 15
Laurens 1468 3103.86 54 123
Lee 662 2208.8 25 99
Liberty 989 1597.64 19 105
Lincoln 201 2473.85 7 24
Long 204 1024.35 3 13
Lowndes 3674 3116.78 72 185
Lumpkin 800 2366.72 12 83
Macon 218 1678.47 10 46
Madison 604 2001.52 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 7 19
McDuffie 544 2518.87 13 64
McIntosh 271 1860.37 7 24
Meriwether 513 2440.53 11 67
Miller 230 3990.28 1 10
Mitchell 744 3373.23 45 139
Monroe 620 2236.09 44 79
Montgomery 253 2742.84 5 19
Morgan 446 2330.44 2 32
Murray 741 1840.49 5 43
Muscogee 5688 2968.28 156 622
Newton 2418 2152.13 74 250
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16539 0 143 599
Oconee 650 1557.37 22 56
Oglethorpe 295 1935.7 11 44
Paulding 2552 1479.06 44 137
Peach 607 2217.35 19 96
Pickens 564 1682.08 8 53
Pierce 552 2824.25 14 64
Pike 296 1569.46 8 27
Polk 1324 3044.94 17 86
Pulaski 289 2653.08 11 35
Putnam 654 2988.35 22 68
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 305 1795.6 7 41
Randolph 325 4811.96 27 54
Richmond 6418 3173.46 145 527
Rockdale 1739 1831.3 32 198
Schley 101 1914.69 2 15
Screven 332 2388.49 9 40
Seminole 318 3906.63 8 23
Spalding 1240 1794.24 54 172
Stephens 917 3482.98 31 99
Stewart 403 6575.3 12 77
Sumter 895 3044.32 60 190
Talbot 156 2533.29 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 734 2888.51 8 54
Taylor 175 2199.04 8 28
Telfair 365 2333.16 15 34
Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73
Thomas 1418 3191.47 58 159
Tift 1623 3975.02 52 205
Toombs 1201 4450.95 30 90
Towns 246 2044.21 7 34
Treutlen 234 3426.56 6 25
Troup 2679 3804.64 91 298
Turner 287 3553.74 21 48
Twiggs 173 2139.5 7 38
Union 582 2297.22 16 66
Unknown 2426 0 3 56
Upson 701 2667.73 59 73
Walker 1235 1774.17 26 60
Walton 1649 1721.04 50 155
Ware 1405 3918.78 49 157
Warren 124 2380.04 5 23
Washington 635 3127.77 7 42
Wayne 1042 3476.35 26 89
Webster 42 1647.06 2 10
Wheeler 305 3856.37 11 19
White 639 2012.09 17 88
Whitfield 4247 4057.44 57 223
Wilcox 229 2605.23 20 47
Wilkes 244 2436.59 3 27
Wilkinson 309 3464.51 17 56
Worth 514 2551.88 29 84
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,845,492 (2,558,319 reported molecular tests; 287,173 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 290,781* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,163 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,246 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, September 11, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

