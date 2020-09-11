Warner Robins man faces multiple charges, including trafficking meth

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Police investigators arrested a 26-year-old suspect after finding multiple drugs and a gun in his possession.
Investigators were looking into complaints and conducting surveillance on Oak Avenue near Pine Street. This led to the arrest of Joshua Crabb for drug violations.
Charges for Joshua Crabb
Authorities charged Crabb with:
- Trafficking Meth
- Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime
- Obstruction of Officers
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the WRPD Narcotics Intelligence Unit at (478) 293-1050. You can call also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.