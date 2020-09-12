UPDATE (Saturday, September 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 12, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  292,905 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 12.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 956 5150.58 26 85
Atkinson 431 5174.07 3 54
Bacon 559 4901.79 10 41
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1905 4287.84 55 140
Banks 432 2161.95 6 60
Barrow 1965 2274.75 43 226
Bartow 2666 2406.77 76 257
Ben Hill 696 4181.44 18 73
Berrien 418 2168.5 10 20
Bibb 5693 3741.7 148 805
Bleckley 415 3232.59 19 24
Brantley 324 1687.32 8 29
Brooks 492 3128.38 26 53
Bryan 979 2501.47 9 73
Bulloch 2602 3274.32 24 126
Burke 725 3245.01 9 79
Butts 608 2415.19 41 51
Calhoun 231 3656.8 7 44
Camden 1142 2117.8 7 43
Candler 397 3663.38 16 22
Carroll 2509 2088.76 63 151
Catoosa 1002 1457.01 16 67
Charlton 592 4467.59 6 21
Chatham 7728 2644.98 136 717
Chattahoochee 1584 14736.25 2 13
Chattooga 672 2713.4 7 45
Cherokee 5473 2052.76 87 457
Clarke 4430 3413.5 36 191
Clay 116 4063.05 2 8
Clayton 6819 2236.93 153 630
Clinch 329 4942.91 5 25
Cobb 18433 2331.56 410 1661
Coffee 1907 4430.56 41 274
Colquitt 1868 4115.17 32 148
Columbia 3443 2170.45 55 173
Cook 531 3045.25 12 53
Coweta 2396 1576.31 37 113
Crawford 162 1324.83 4 27
Crisp 510 2288.12 17 64
Dade 238 1472.59 4 15
Dawson 752 2783.02 6 71
Decatur 1060 4027.05 23 80
DeKalb 17477 2203.48 335 1964
Dodge 368 1805.25 9 31
Dooly 304 2268.66 14 49
Dougherty 3064 3408.04 181 624
Douglas 3343 2200.7 68 378
Early 445 4385.96 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1257 1963.26 21 83
Elbert 553 2918.98 2 31
Emanuel 903 3984.29 27 69
Evans 400 3742.87 5 30
Fannin 529 2009.88 9 40
Fayette 1667 1418.19 45 89
Floyd 2675 2677.25 39 208
Forsyth 3515 1392.04 40 292
Franklin 655 2807.66 11 50
Fulton 26108 2375.22 554 2258
Gilmer 780 2482.73 10 75
Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4
Glynn 3308 3844.41 85 256
Gordon 1668 2873.43 35 108
Grady 716 2917.69 19 87
Greene 482 2575.2 21 54
Gwinnett 25726 2649.04 372 2560
Habersham 1442 3148.47 63 190
Hall 8341 4042.18 136 900
Hancock 374 4564.87 41 62
Haralson 394 1282.47 8 26
Harris 760 2189.44 21 83
Hart 463 1773.47 11 59
Heard 181 1463.22 5 12
Henry 4710 1963.6 91 190
Houston 2851 1815.47 74 350
Irwin 255 2703.28 4 30
Jackson 1730 2315.93 27 142
Jasper 202 1422.64 4 20
Jeff Davis 677 4469.24 15 44
Jefferson 743 4852.09 21 73
Jenkins 369 4302.71 28 61
Johnson 401 4150.71 18 52
Jones 501 1752.3 4 43
Lamar 342 1767.72 17 38
Lanier 284 2743.7 5 15
Laurens 1478 3125 54 123
Lee 667 2225.48 25 99
Liberty 997 1610.56 19 105
Lincoln 203 2498.46 7 24
Long 209 1049.46 3 14
Lowndes 3691 3131.2 72 185
Lumpkin 803 2375.6 12 83
Macon 220 1693.87 10 46
Madison 613 2031.35 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 7 19
McDuffie 552 2555.91 13 64
McIntosh 273 1874.1 7 24
Meriwether 516 2454.8 11 67
Miller 232 4024.98 1 10
Mitchell 747 3386.83 45 139
Monroe 624 2250.51 44 79
Montgomery 258 2797.05 5 19
Morgan 448 2340.89 2 32
Murray 751 1865.33 5 44
Muscogee 5716 2982.89 157 631
Newton 2435 2167.26 74 251
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16586 0 143 599
Oconee 656 1571.75 22 57
Oglethorpe 297 1948.82 11 44
Paulding 2576 1492.97 44 137
Peach 611 2231.96 19 97
Pickens 568 1694.01 8 53
Pierce 559 2860.07 15 65
Pike 297 1574.76 8 27
Polk 1334 3067.94 17 86
Pulaski 294 2698.98 11 36
Putnam 656 2997.49 22 69
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 307 1807.37 7 41
Randolph 327 4841.58 27 54
Richmond 6506 3216.97 147 527
Rockdale 1745 1837.62 32 198
Schley 102 1933.65 2 15
Screven 336 2417.27 9 40
Seminole 324 3980.34 8 23
Spalding 1248 1805.82 54 173
Stephens 922 3501.98 31 99
Stewart 409 6673.19 12 78
Sumter 900 3061.33 60 190
Talbot 156 2533.29 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 740 2912.12 9 54
Taylor 176 2211.61 8 28
Telfair 368 2352.34 16 35
Terrell 324 3826.62 31 73
Thomas 1428 3213.97 58 159
Tift 1628 3987.26 52 207
Toombs 1213 4495.42 35 90
Towns 254 2110.69 7 34
Treutlen 237 3470.49 6 25
Troup 2692 3823.1 92 301
Turner 287 3553.74 21 48
Twiggs 176 2176.6 7 39
Union 599 2364.32 17 67
Unknown 2467 0 3 58
Upson 706 2686.76 59 74
Walker 1274 1830.2 26 60
Walton 1667 1739.83 51 157
Ware 1409 3929.94 49 156
Warren 124 2380.04 5 23
Washington 637 3137.62 7 43
Wayne 1053 3513.04 27 93
Webster 42 1647.06 2 10
Wheeler 305 3856.37 11 19
White 653 2056.17 17 90
Whitfield 4261 4070.81 57 226
Wilcox 234 2662.12 20 47
Wilkes 247 2466.55 3 27
Wilkinson 310 3475.73 17 56
Worth 516 2561.81 29 84
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,872,924 (2,584,257 reported molecular tests; 288,667 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 292,905* (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,327 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,287 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

