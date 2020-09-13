UPDATE (Sunday, September 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 13, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports  294,314 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 13.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 960 5172.14 26 85
Atkinson 432 5186.07 3 54
Bacon 560 4910.56 10 41
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1912 4303.59 55 140
Banks 433 2166.95 6 60
Barrow 1971 2281.7 43 226
Bartow 2677 2416.7 77 258
Ben Hill 700 4205.47 18 73
Berrien 418 2168.5 11 20
Bibb 5748 3777.85 151 806
Bleckley 418 3255.96 19 25
Brantley 325 1692.53 8 29
Brooks 497 3160.17 26 53
Bryan 987 2521.91 9 73
Bulloch 2643 3325.91 24 126
Burke 727 3253.96 9 79
Butts 608 2415.19 41 51
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 44
Camden 1150 2132.63 7 43
Candler 398 3672.6 16 22
Carroll 2523 2100.42 63 151
Catoosa 1017 1478.82 16 67
Charlton 597 4505.32 6 21
Chatham 7794 2667.57 136 717
Chattahoochee 1584 14736.25 2 13
Chattooga 678 2737.62 7 46
Cherokee 5513 2067.76 87 458
Clarke 4503 3469.74 36 191
Clay 118 4133.1 2 8
Clayton 6850 2247.1 154 632
Clinch 336 5048.08 5 25
Cobb 18495 2339.4 413 1667
Coffee 1910 4437.53 41 274
Colquitt 1870 4119.58 32 148
Columbia 3461 2181.79 56 173
Cook 531 3045.25 12 53
Coweta 2402 1580.25 38 113
Crawford 163 1333.01 5 27
Crisp 513 2301.58 17 64
Dade 239 1478.78 4 16
Dawson 754 2790.42 6 71
Decatur 1064 4042.25 24 81
DeKalb 17536 2210.92 339 1965
Dodge 368 1805.25 9 31
Dooly 305 2276.12 14 49
Dougherty 3067 3411.38 181 625
Douglas 3350 2205.31 68 380
Early 446 4395.82 32 34
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1291 2016.37 21 83
Elbert 557 2940.09 2 31
Emanuel 915 4037.24 27 69
Evans 401 3752.22 5 30
Fannin 535 2032.67 9 40
Fayette 1675 1425 45 89
Floyd 2695 2697.27 39 208
Forsyth 3528 1397.19 40 291
Franklin 657 2816.24 11 50
Fulton 26225 2385.87 555 2261
Gilmer 784 2495.46 10 75
Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4
Glynn 3321 3859.52 85 258
Gordon 1680 2894.11 35 108
Grady 729 2970.66 19 87
Greene 482 2575.2 21 54
Gwinnett 25806 2657.28 375 2562
Habersham 1444 3152.84 63 190
Hall 8362 4052.36 137 900
Hancock 375 4577.08 41 62
Haralson 401 1305.25 8 26
Harris 764 2200.97 21 83
Hart 465 1781.13 11 59
Heard 181 1463.22 5 12
Henry 4734 1973.6 93 190
Houston 2869 1826.93 74 351
Irwin 268 2841.09 4 30
Jackson 1735 2322.62 28 142
Jasper 202 1422.64 4 20
Jeff Davis 680 4489.04 15 44
Jefferson 745 4865.15 21 74
Jenkins 372 4337.69 29 61
Johnson 402 4161.06 18 53
Jones 510 1783.78 5 43
Lamar 343 1772.88 17 38
Lanier 285 2753.36 5 15
Laurens 1491 3152.49 56 123
Lee 672 2242.17 25 99
Liberty 1006 1625.1 20 105
Lincoln 204 2510.77 7 24
Long 212 1064.52 3 14
Lowndes 3711 3148.17 73 187
Lumpkin 806 2384.47 12 83
Macon 223 1716.97 10 46
Madison 616 2041.29 8 51
Marion 178 2146.39 7 19
McDuffie 556 2574.43 13 64
McIntosh 276 1894.69 7 24
Meriwether 518 2464.32 11 67
Miller 233 4042.33 1 10
Mitchell 752 3409.5 45 140
Monroe 627 2261.33 44 79
Montgomery 261 2829.58 5 19
Morgan 451 2356.57 2 32
Murray 758 1882.72 5 44
Muscogee 5732 2991.24 159 632
Newton 2439 2170.82 76 252
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16599 0 142 597
Oconee 664 1590.91 24 57
Oglethorpe 297 1948.82 11 44
Paulding 2588 1499.92 44 137
Peach 616 2250.23 19 97
Pickens 571 1702.95 8 54
Pierce 563 2880.53 15 66
Pike 297 1574.76 8 27
Polk 1337 3074.84 17 86
Pulaski 295 2708.16 11 36
Putnam 657 3002.06 23 70
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 308 1813.26 7 41
Randolph 327 4841.58 27 54
Richmond 6570 3248.62 148 529
Rockdale 1751 1843.93 32 198
Schley 102 1933.65 2 15
Screven 345 2482.01 9 40
Seminole 325 3992.63 8 23
Spalding 1249 1807.26 54 174
Stephens 922 3501.98 31 99
Stewart 410 6689.51 13 78
Sumter 903 3071.53 60 190
Talbot 156 2533.29 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 744 2927.87 9 54
Taylor 178 2236.74 8 28
Telfair 372 2377.91 16 35
Terrell 325 3838.43 31 73
Thomas 1430 3218.47 58 159
Tift 1634 4001.96 53 208
Toombs 1219 4517.66 37 90
Towns 254 2110.69 7 34
Treutlen 239 3499.78 6 25
Troup 2697 3830.2 93 301
Turner 287 3553.74 22 48
Twiggs 178 2201.34 7 40
Union 599 2364.32 17 68
Unknown 2459 0 3 55
Upson 716 2724.82 59 74
Walker 1297 1863.24 26 62
Walton 1677 1750.27 51 157
Ware 1414 3943.88 49 156
Warren 125 2399.23 5 23
Washington 637 3137.62 7 43
Wayne 1056 3523.05 27 93
Webster 42 1647.06 2 10
Wheeler 308 3894.3 11 19
White 659 2075.07 17 90
Whitfield 4292 4100.43 59 229
Wilcox 233 2650.74 20 47
Wilkes 249 2486.52 3 27
Wilkinson 311 3486.94 17 56
Worth 513 2546.92 29 84
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,891,996 (2,602,202 reported molecular tests; 289,794 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 294,314* (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,369 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,333 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 13, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

