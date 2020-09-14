11th Annual Joshua’s Wish 5k run/walk to support childhood cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the last 11 years Joshua’s Wish 5k Run/Walk takes place during Childhood Cancer Awareness month in September. The annual race raises funds to support childhood cancer research and spread awareness. This year the race is happening virtually.

Rachel Solomon with Joshua’s Wish shared the details with 41NBC. Watch the full interview to find out more.

The race is from the 12th to the 19th of September, click here to register.