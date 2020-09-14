Two men shot at block party in Fort Valley, police looking for those responsible

|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Police in Fort Valley are looking into a shooting at block party where two men were injured early Sunday morning.
According to a post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Hinton and Miller Streets.
Police say two men were shot in the upper torso and both were taken to the Medical Center of Peach County. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police are looking for witnesses. If you have any information, call the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety at (478)825-3384.