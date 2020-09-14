Dalmatian reunited with its family after woman stole it

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A family dog that went missing and then was stolen from its Macon-Bibb County family is home once again.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the family reported both its German Shepard and Dalmatian missing on Wednesday, September 8th. Investigators say a woman found them both and put an ad on Craigslist, hoping to find the owners.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the family saw the ad and contacted the woman who posted it. She told the family that a woman, who claimed to be the owner, picked up the Dalmatian from her. The family reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office about the stolen dog.
On Friday, September 11th, Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators got a tip that a woman was walking a Dalmatian in the Log Cabin Drive area. Investigators went to a home where they spoke with 31 year old Andrea Gore. They asked about the dalmatian and found it in the bathroom of the home.
Investigators reunited the dog with its family. Gore is now in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. She’s been charged with theft/lost mislaid property.