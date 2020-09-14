Cooler air pushes into Middle Georgia ahead of Hurricane Sally

Listen to the content of this post:

Hurricane Sally has been rapidly intensifying today and is now (as of 11 pm) a Cat 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph.

This system is forecast to make landfall along the Mississippi/Alabama border bringing those areas life threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and damaging winds.

After landfall Sally will take a right hand turn bringing this system through south Alabama as a tropical storm, then tropical depression. By the time it gets to Middle Georgia it will mostly be falling apart, but more info on that down the page.



Today we are seeing a cold front push south. This will continue to keep a chance of showers and storms in the area overnight.

By tomorrow some much cooler air will filter into the area, and bring a quick reprieve from the intense humidity.



The cold front will eventually be absorbed by Sally after landfall and the current forecast will bring Sally into either Middle or North Georgia. This distinction will determine whether we see more severe weather and flooding rains.



As of the current NHC forecast the heaviest rain is expected to stay north of Middle Georgia. We could still see 1-4″ of rain even with the current more northerly track.



As far as threats, the main threat will be heavy rain. Gusty winds, mainly near 30 mph will be possible, but it looks like Sally will mostly be winding down, so tropical storm strength winds aren’t likely.

An isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, but not likely mainly Wednesday evening. Obviously things will change with this forecast, so stick with 41NBC for the latest info!



Now for the good news! A cold front will help to escort Sally off the coast and in doing so bring a nice fall weekend! Maybe time to break out the light sweater or buy yourself a PSL…



Not only will it be nice and cool, but the rain will finally stop! Anyways after all this Sally mess finally moves out we can hopefully get some nice days to enjoy some fall things ahead of the official start of fall next week!