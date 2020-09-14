GBI Medical Examiners Office suspends operations

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner Office has devised a plan to continue operations at the Central Regional office to allow those counties affected by the suspension to prepare for its potential closure.
This is according to a GBI news release.
The news release state the following changes:
- All attempts will be made for a forensic pathologist to be available 3 days a week as long as possible. Currently, this will be in effect through December 2020
- This will be a combination of part-time doctors and full-time HQ doctors.
- A monthly calendar with the days covered will be shared with all coroners
- Homicides and potential homicides:
- Will be sent to either headquarters in Decatur or Pooler on days a part time doctor is working (part time doctors will not examine homicide cases)
- May be examined in the central regional office on the days a full time HQ doctor is working, depending on caseload
- All cases should be reported to the Central Regional Death Investigation Specialists
- It will be at the discretion of the Medical Examiner Office to determine when the caseload has reached its maximum, thus necessitating cases to be transported to HQ or Pooler for examination