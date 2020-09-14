Central’s Quay Primas to miss senior year with injury

By
Montezz Allen
-
0
1
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central High School’s basketball team took a big blow before the upcoming season.

Star forward Quay Primas, will miss his senior season after tearing his ACL and meniscus.

No word on how he did it, but he shared the news on Twitter.

Primas is one of the top players in the class of 2021. He averaged over 24 points and 14 rebounds last season, and helped lead the Chargers to their first-ever Final Four appearance under head coach Andre Taylor.

Primas also committed to Mercer in August.

It’s a tough loss for the Chargers, but Primas says he’s going to come back even stronger.

He’s scheduled to have surgery on Friday.

 

