‘Macon It Safe’ pledge supports local businesses in pandemic

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Several Macon organizations partnered with Newtown Macon to create an initiative to support the economy during the pandemic.
The ‘Macon It Safe’ pledge works to unify businesses and residents committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 while supporting the local economy.
Yvonne Williams, the CEO of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, urges Bibb County residents to consider the future.
“For the visitors and the patrons, they need to know that they have patronized a healthy workplace and a healthy place of business,” Williams said. “We need to think about our community culture, as engaged in healthcare and health standards as we go forward.”
To create this effort, Newtown partnered with:
- Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce
- Macon-Bibb County
- Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency
- Urban Development Authority
- Visit Macon
After evaluating local thoughts on the pandemic, Newtown found that the majority of downtown businesses wanted to make staff and customers feel safer.
Josh Rogers, the director of Newtown Macon, says several downtown businesses have signed up for the campaign.
“Ninety businesses have already signed the pledge to show our community’s commitment to stopping the spread of COVID,” Rogers said.
Trish Whitley, the co-owner of Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, believes the campaign will help get people downtown again.
“Signing the pledge and supporting the mask mandate and all those kinds of things, you know that’s what makes us a town that can welcome visitors,” Whitley stated. “They feel safe to come here, they feel safe to eat at our restaurants and shop in our stores.”
How to make a pledge
To take the pledge, visit MaconItSafe.com and fill in your information. You can also text MaconItSafe to 888-777 to sign up. Newtown will then send you a sticker, so you can show your support.