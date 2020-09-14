Macon Transit Authority adds 2 new buses

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Transit Authority adds two buses to their routes.
The two 2020 Xcelsior XD35 buses, began routes today on the Block 2 of North Highland and Ocmulgee routes.
According to Public Information Officer, Jami Gaudet, XD35 stands for Xcelsior, Diesel, and 35 represents the length.
The buses weigh 24,500 pounds, hold 100 gallons of diesel fuel, and go up to 65 mph.
“When Craig Ross became our CEO he became committed immediately,” Gaudet said. “He’d been on the board for a number of years, and said we need to methodically replace this fleet and that’s exactly what we’re doing bus by bus.”
Both buses have the latest safety equipment. They have protective shields to separate drivers and riders. The buses also have a front-mounted bicycle rack and can seat up to 31 passengers.