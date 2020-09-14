New GDOT cameras will improve real-time communication

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia’s Department of Transportation is adding 13 new cameras on I-75 in Monroe and Henry Counties.
According to GDOT, the new cameras will help with monitoring traffic flow. Currently, GDOT has to physically send people out to accidents to assess traffic delays.
The new cameras are a part of a nearly $400,000 project GDOT calls ‘Quick Response.’
Penny Brooks, GDOT District 3 Communication Officer, says the project will result in improved communication for drivers. The cameras allow for real-time assessments whenever there are delays on the interstate.
“This is going to give the Traffic Management Center and then the District 3 Operations Center a very quick opportunity to make sure we are able to let drivers of passenger vehicles and semi-trucks know what the situation is at any point,” Brooks said.
The projected should finish by the Summer of 20210, according to a GDOT news release.
GDOT wants drivers to remember to continue to give road workers space and slow down as they continue to make improvements on our highways and interstates.
LIST OF NEW CAMERA LOCATIONS
- Bethlehem Road
- Bill Gardner Parkway
- L.G. Griffin Road
- Jenkinsburg Road
- Georgia 36/Barnesville-Jackson Road
- High Falls Park Road
- High Falls Road
- Colwell Road
- Johnstonville Road
- A point on I-75 northbound in between Johnstonville Road and Georgia 83/Cabiness Road
- Georgia 83/Cabiness Road
- Juliette Road
- Dames Ferry Road