WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week is National Assisted Living Week and in Warner Robins — Monday became Assisted Living Day.
Mayor Randy Toms made the proclamation in front of residents and staff at The Canopy at Warner Robins Senior Living Community.
Assisted Living Week highlights the importance of assisted living in caring for seniors and individuals with disabilities and this year’s theme, ‘Caring is Essentia,’ pays special tribute to the healthcare frontline workers taking care of seniors battling COVID-19.
Rebecca Chambers, the Director of Sales at The Canopy at Warner Robins, encourages everyone to get involved this week.
“This week we can always Facetime some of the residents here,” Chambers said. “We have the pen-pal program that we started and so far we have like 700 letters come in, so they can choose to penpal one of our residents that may not have family or can’t see what’s going on in the world.”
This year’s annual observance of National Assisted Living Week is Sept. 13-19.