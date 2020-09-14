Woman in critical condition after being hit by car

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car Monday night in Macon.
The accident happened on Lynmore Avenue at Desoto Drive around 8:15 p.m.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a the driver of a car failed to stop at a sign and hit a 59-year-old woman on a moped. She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and is listed in critical condition at this time.
Investigators say the suspects vehicle is a red Toyota with damage to the front end, possibly the driver side.
The traffic accident is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.