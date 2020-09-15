Medical Segment: Signs of Sickle Cell Disease

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, if two parents have a sickle cell trait, there’s 25 percent chance their child could be born with the sickle cell disease.

This disease is highlighted during September because its sickle cell awareness month.

Dr. Vishwas Sakhalkar, from Medial Center Navicent Health, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more details about this disease and what parents need to look out for.

