Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

OCILLA, Georgia (AP) — A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19, and shredded medical records.
Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.
Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.