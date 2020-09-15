‘Perry is a good place for business’: California couple opens wine store

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One couple opens a wine store on Carroll Street in downtown Perry, after having the company online based out of California.

Husband and wife duo Lannette and Michael Tomlin opened Clover Wine Merchant and named it after their granddaughter.

Owner Michael Tomlin says after years of experience in the food & beverage industry and traveling between California to Georgia, Perry seemed like a good place for business. He says as a merchant, the numbers are there.

“There is a need for any food and beverage downtown here in Perry,” said Michael.

Whether a celebration or night on the town, the owners say you can choose from a number of international wines.

“The sea of Galilee, South Africa, of course, all of Europe and Greece,” said Michael.

The classiest part

Clover Wine Merchant offers classes about wines and their origin.

The Tomlin’s say the first class — Wines Around the World — starts Wednesday night. Seating is limited to 25.

“I want to take away the intimidation factor — it should be fun. However, I do respect the high-end part,” Michael said.

Michael says the bottles range from $22 to $200 and has something for everyone. Lanette says they handpick each bottle.

“When [Michael] looks at particular wines, he looks at the vintage, the varietal, the winemaker, the area or region,” said Lannette Tomlin.

Days of operation

Clover Wine Merchant operates Monday through Saturday. Though already open, the Tomlins plan to have a grand opening soon.