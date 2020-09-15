Culver’s moving into Metro Diner location in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new restaurant is making plans to move into the old Metro Diner restaurant building on Northside Drive in Macon.
The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board approved a proposal that calls for a Culver’s restaurantmoving into the location. The proposal includes a double-drive thru, porch seating and covered parking on the site. The covered parking will have solar panels installed on top.
The application calls for renovating the existing building. The restaurant will be open from 10:30am – 9:30pm seven days a week.
Culver’s is a Midwest-based family restaurant known for its butter burgers, fresh frozen custard and cheese curds.
