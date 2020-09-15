GBI arrest Florida man for growing marijuana in Ellaville home

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ELLAVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Authorities arrested a Florida man after finding marijuana growing on his Ellaville property.
Georgia Bureau of Investigations agents arrested 24-year-old Doyle Tudhope and charged him with manufacturing marijuana.
Investigators say that the September 9 arrest comes after they found an indoor marijuana operation on a property that Tudhope owns in the 1500 block of Stewart Road in Ellaville.
On Friday, June 19, 2020, GBI Region 3 Office and the Schley County Sheriff’s Office requested help from GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office to investigate after Schley County deputies responded to complaints about marijuana growing on the property.
According to a news release, multiple law enforcement agencies issued the search warrant and agents discovered a “sophisticated” system for indoor marijuana growth in the residence.
Items found
Authorities found the following items:
- Over 20 LED “grow lights,”
- timers and humidifiers
- 307 marijuana plants
- materials that aided in the growing process
- a book on how to grow marijuana