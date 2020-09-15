Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions, addresses long-term care facility visitation

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Tuesday, extending current COVID-19 restrictions and issuing guidance for long-term care facility visitation.
The new order takes effect on September 16 at 12:00 a.m and runs through September 30 at 11:59 p.m.
There are no changes to the mandatory restrictions in place for the operation of businesses, including food establishments, bars, cinemas, bowling alleys, salons, barbers, cosmetologists, amusement parks, live performance and event venues, childcare facilities, etc. The local option for requiring face coverings, subject to specific criteria, remains in place.
The shelter in place provisions for people who live in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile remain in place. The order also continues to include a large gathering ban of fifty people unless social distancing is maintained.
Read the Governor’s Executive Order here.