Hooked On Science: Expanding Soap

Listen to the content of this post:

EXPANDING SOAP

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

Ivory Soap

Microwave

Paper Plate

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Place the bar of Ivory Soap on a paper plate. Describe and classify the soap by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Using the microwave, heat the soap for one minute.

STEP 3: Remove the Ivory Soap from the microwave and observe. Describe and classify the soap by its observable properties. How can the soap be used as a model to describe how matter is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

The water and air trapped inside the bar of Ivory Soap are heated by the microwave. This causes the water to evaporate and the air to expand. The expanding air, forces the Ivory Soap to puff up.