Macon man in custody on child molestation charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody after being accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl.
Bibb County Jail records show 44-year-old Antonio White was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on September 9 on warrants for child molestation charges.
The responding deputy wrote in his report that he went to a home on Sunday, August 9, where he was told the girl reported being touched “about one year ago.”
No bond amount is listed on White’s booking page.