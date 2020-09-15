Ocmulgee Indian Celebration goes virtual for 2020

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
3
Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of Macon’s biggest tourist events becomes virtual this year.

For 28 years, the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration has attracted more than 7,000 people. The park announced its cancellation due to COVID-19.

Park Ranger Angela Bates says the health and safety of visitors, employees, and volunteers remains their first priority.

The virtual event allows the park to continue the tradition of honoring the American Indian culture.

Although the celebration will not happen in-person this year, community members can still experience the important aspects of the event.

“This way people can stay in the home safely and watch it at home. And I know it’s not the same as coming to the parking and experiencing first hand,” Bates said. “But hopefully we can get back to that next year.”

How to watch the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration

To volunteer or join the festival events, tune in to Facebook on the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park page the weekend.

Previous articleGBI arrest Florida man for growing marijuana in Ellaville home
Next articleNurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.