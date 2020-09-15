Ocmulgee Indian Celebration goes virtual for 2020

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of Macon’s biggest tourist events becomes virtual this year.
For 28 years, the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration has attracted more than 7,000 people. The park announced its cancellation due to COVID-19.
Park Ranger Angela Bates says the health and safety of visitors, employees, and volunteers remains their first priority.
The virtual event allows the park to continue the tradition of honoring the American Indian culture.
Although the celebration will not happen in-person this year, community members can still experience the important aspects of the event.
“This way people can stay in the home safely and watch it at home. And I know it’s not the same as coming to the parking and experiencing first hand,” Bates said. “But hopefully we can get back to that next year.”
How to watch the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
To volunteer or join the festival events, tune in to Facebook on the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park page the weekend.