Preparing for Hurricane Sally in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Hurricane Sally has taken a slow approach to the coastal US for the past few days and will come to Middle Georgia Wednesday.
The storm could bring two to eight inches of rain and high wind gusts. These conditions can also cause tornadoes and flooding.
State Farm agent Tanisha Sutter encourages people to look around their homes and take precautions before the storm nears.
“Make sure you fill in any cracks you have in your house,” Sutter said. “I know it sounds crazy but even the slightest crack can make a lot of damage in your home. Also if you can clean your gutters so no backup will be there, that would help. Make sure that you seal your windows too.”
Sutter recommends sealing all important papers and irreplaceable items from water and keep them off the ground.
Baldwin County EMA director, Wayne Johnson asks people to give themselves enough time to make preparations for the severe weather. He says you should purchase any essential items in advance.
“Right now you may not be able to run out in the middle of the night with the COVID-19 thing going on. Stores that usually stay open 24 hours won’t right now,” Johnson said.
Bibb County EMA director, Spencer Hawkins says you need to stay weather aware.
“Understand that we will have some significant rain come in, there will be higher wind gusts to come through,” Hawkins stated. “We need to know what that timing looks like and to be aware, and to stay inside when all of this happens.”
Both the Baldwin and Bibb County EMA offices suggest having emergency bags packed with essential items just in case you need to evacuate.
To keep track of weather conditions use a weather radio or download the 41NBC Accuweather App.