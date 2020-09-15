Restaurant Report Card: Food Service inspection scores September 7-11

Restaurant Report Card: September 7-11

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 7 and Friday, September 11, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Kuroshima
140 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Surcheros of Milledgeville
108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Barberitos
148 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Biba’s Italian Restaurant
2803 N COLUMBIA RD STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

Beedie Head’s Bar-B-Que
405 B SPARTA HWY NE MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2020

 

Bibb County:

Roly Poly
624 NEW ST STE A MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Subway
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Tutti Frutti
5932 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Luther Williams Field (Food Service)
200 WILLIE SMOKIE GLOVER DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Li Monz Sips-N-Dips LLC
3745 CREST DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Papa John’s
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Taco Bell
170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Guitarras Mexican Grill
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Guitarras On The Way
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Hong Kong Restaurant
5936 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

Sparks Deli Wings Cafe
3761 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

Subway
1401 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

Late Nite Macon (Food Service)
420 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

Island Pot
2270 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 63
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2020

USA Deli
4437 COLUMBUS RD STE E MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2020

 

Dooly County:

Big Chic
134 N 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Fullington Academy (Food Service)
PO DRAWER B PINEHURST, GA 31070
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

 

Houston County:

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Taco Bell
829 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

Southern Landings Golf Club (Food Service)
309 STATHAMS WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

VFW Post 6605 Lodge (Food Service)
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2020

Five Guys
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2020

 

Jones County:

Agave Azul Mexican Restaurant
106 BILL CONN PKWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Patti’s Kitchen
101 HIGHWAY 49 MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

 

Laurens County:

Miller’s Soul Food
115 S LAWRENCE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

Fried Green Tomato
902 HILLCREST PKWY DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

 

Monroe County:

Sol Tacos & Tequila
12 W MAIN ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-11-2020

 

Peach County:

Sodexo – Food Center
1005 STATE UNIVERSITY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-09-2020

American Philly and Wings
209 COMMERCIAL HTS FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2020

 

Putnam County:

The Waterside at Coscowilla
465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-08-2020

 

Twiggs County:

Twiggs Academy (Food Service)
961 HAMLIN FLOYD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

 

Upson County:

Quality Inn (Food Service)
1010 HWY 19 NORTH THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-10-2020

 

