UPDATE (Tuesday, September 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
9753
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 296,833 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 965 5199.07 26 87
Atkinson 432 5186.07 3 54
Bacon 571 5007.02 10 43
Baker 73 2342.75 3 16
Baldwin 1950 4389.12 55 146
Banks 445 2227 6 61
Barrow 2010 2326.85 44 229
Bartow 2713 2449.2 77 262
Ben Hill 707 4247.52 18 75
Berrien 419 2173.69 11 20
Bibb 5827 3829.77 154 812
Bleckley 417 3248.17 19 25
Brantley 329 1713.36 8 30
Brooks 500 3179.25 27 54
Bryan 1008 2575.57 10 76
Bulloch 2668 3357.37 24 126
Burke 732 3276.34 9 80
Butts 613 2435.05 41 52
Calhoun 229 3625.14 7 45
Camden 1168 2166.01 7 44
Candler 404 3727.97 16 25
Carroll 2540 2114.57 63 151
Catoosa 1043 1516.63 16 70
Charlton 599 4520.41 6 21
Chatham 7877 2695.98 140 728
Chattahoochee 1583 14726.95 1 13
Chattooga 684 2761.85 7 46
Cherokee 5573 2090.26 88 466
Clarke 4639 3574.54 37 193
Clay 118 4133.1 2 8
Clayton 6914 2268.09 154 638
Clinch 338 5078.13 5 26
Cobb 18601 2352.81 414 1678
Coffee 1912 4442.17 41 278
Colquitt 1883 4148.22 32 151
Columbia 3509 2212.05 56 174
Cook 534 3062.45 12 55
Coweta 2428 1597.36 40 115
Crawford 164 1341.18 4 26
Crisp 522 2341.96 17 65
Dade 250 1546.84 4 17
Dawson 757 2801.52 6 71
Decatur 1068 4057.44 24 81
DeKalb 17698 2231.34 340 1979
Dodge 370 1815.06 9 33
Dooly 308 2298.51 15 50
Dougherty 3076 3421.39 182 627
Douglas 3373 2220.45 69 388
Early 450 4435.25 32 35
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1315 2053.85 21 85
Elbert 570 3008.71 2 34
Emanuel 939 4143.13 28 73
Evans 406 3799.01 5 31
Fannin 555 2108.66 9 40
Fayette 1693 1440.31 47 93
Floyd 2746 2748.31 39 211
Forsyth 3568 1413.03 40 295
Franklin 675 2893.39 11 53
Fulton 26360 2398.15 556 2290
Gilmer 784 2495.46 10 76
Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4
Glynn 3335 3875.79 86 262
Gordon 1706 2938.9 35 109
Grady 729 2970.66 19 89
Greene 484 2585.88 21 54
Gwinnett 26019 2679.21 380 2575
Habersham 1464 3196.51 64 193
Hall 8444 4092.1 139 908
Hancock 382 4662.52 41 63
Haralson 408 1328.04 8 26
Harris 766 2206.73 21 83
Hart 467 1788.79 11 59
Heard 184 1487.47 5 13
Henry 4777 1991.53 93 191
Houston 2920 1859.41 75 353
Irwin 269 2851.69 4 30
Jackson 1790 2396.25 29 143
Jasper 202 1422.64 4 20
Jeff Davis 686 4528.65 16 45
Jefferson 752 4910.86 21 74
Jenkins 376 4384.33 29 61
Johnson 405 4192.11 21 53
Jones 515 1801.27 6 44
Lamar 344 1778.05 17 39
Lanier 286 2763.02 5 15
Laurens 1521 3215.92 59 126
Lee 677 2258.85 25 100
Liberty 1012 1634.79 20 105
Lincoln 205 2523.08 7 24
Long 216 1084.61 3 17
Lowndes 3736 3169.38 75 188
Lumpkin 815 2411.1 13 83
Macon 224 1724.67 10 46
Madison 631 2091 8 51
Marion 181 2182.56 8 19
McDuffie 563 2606.84 13 65
McIntosh 274 1880.96 7 24
Meriwether 523 2488.11 12 68
Miller 233 4042.33 1 10
Mitchell 759 3441.24 45 140
Monroe 638 2301.01 45 79
Montgomery 268 2905.46 5 20
Morgan 454 2372.24 2 33
Murray 762 1892.65 5 44
Muscogee 5769 3010.55 159 635
Newton 2466 2194.85 78 254
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16477 0 143 601
Oconee 677 1622.06 24 58
Oglethorpe 300 1968.5 11 44
Paulding 2620 1518.47 47 138
Peach 627 2290.41 20 98
Pickens 577 1720.85 8 55
Pierce 576 2947.05 15 69
Pike 298 1580.06 8 27
Polk 1348 3100.13 17 88
Pulaski 300 2754.06 12 36
Putnam 660 3015.76 23 70
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 309 1819.15 7 41
Randolph 327 4841.58 28 54
Richmond 6634 3280.26 148 535
Rockdale 1766 1859.73 33 200
Schley 103 1952.61 2 15
Screven 357 2568.35 9 41
Seminole 329 4041.77 8 23
Spalding 1257 1818.84 54 176
Stephens 933 3543.76 32 102
Stewart 414 6754.77 13 80
Sumter 909 3091.94 60 191
Talbot 157 2549.53 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 751 2955.41 9 56
Taylor 180 2261.87 8 28
Telfair 372 2377.91 16 37
Terrell 325 3838.43 31 74
Thomas 1435 3229.73 58 159
Tift 1641 4019.1 55 210
Toombs 1229 4554.72 39 91
Towns 265 2202.09 7 34
Treutlen 241 3529.07 6 25
Troup 2711 3850.09 93 302
Turner 287 3553.74 22 48
Twiggs 179 2213.7 7 41
Union 608 2399.84 17 71
Unknown 2415 0 3 57
Upson 726 2762.87 59 75
Walker 1346 1933.63 27 63
Walton 1685 1758.62 52 166
Ware 1438 4010.82 49 159
Warren 127 2437.62 5 23
Washington 640 3152.4 7 43
Wayne 1064 3549.74 27 94
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 309 3906.94 12 19
White 672 2116 17 92
Whitfield 4310 4117.62 59 229
Wilcox 233 2650.74 20 47
Wilkes 254 2536.45 4 28
Wilkinson 314 3520.57 17 57
Worth 514 2551.88 29 84
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,919,881 (2,629,090 reported molecular tests; 290,791 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 296,833* (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,665 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,398 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleHooked On Science: Expanding Soap
Next articleGBI arrest Florida man for growing marijuana in Ellaville home
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!