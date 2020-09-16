Crash on I-16 in Treutlen County kills one man, sends another to the hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A crash in Treutlen County kills one man and sends another to the hospital.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crashed happened on I-16 near mile mark 69.5 just before noon on Tuesday.

Georgia State Patrol Public Information Director, Lieutenant Stephanie Stallings, said a 2006 Frightliner tractor trailer driven by 37 year old Anthony Brown, of Pooler, collided with 2017 Chevrolet Express Van, driven by 36 year old Jerry Keasler, of Ball Ground. Lieutenant Stallings said the Troop F Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and they’re not sure how the two vehicles collided. Part of I-16 was closed or delayed for 5 hours on Tuesday.
Lieutenant Stallings said Keasler was pronounced dead and Brown was taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin, but has been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
