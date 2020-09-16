New EMA, fire station expands emergency services

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County firefighters and EMA workers have a new fire station.

The new facility on Lake Joy Road will serve people in both Warner Robins and Perry.

Chief Christopher Stoner says the new station will allow emergency services to get to people much faster.

“It’s dramatically going to improve response times, especially on the weekends where we’ve heavily relied on volunteers,” Stoner said. “We still rely on volunteers to supplement the page staff, but now we’ve got somebody here. That will have the truck en route immediately following that dispatch.”

Chief Stoner says the old fire station did not have enough space for first responders and no longer fulfilled their needs.

“The old station didn’t have sleeping arrangements for the firefighters, so it made it difficult to put people there overnight,” Stoner said.

What does the station have?

The new building came fully equipped with:

dorms

a kitchen

a common room for both firefighters and EMTs

a separate building for EMA services that can withstand hurricane-type weather

Houston County Board of Commissioners dedicated $3 million in SPLOST money to build the new station.

Commission Chairman, Tommy Stalnaker says, the county looks forward to having more emergency resources available.

“We’re excited about it… It’s just the first of many improvements that we have done, and gotten planned in the fire services area of the county,” Stalnaker stated.

The station will be dedicated to honoring Chief Jimmy Williams, for his 36 years of service to the Houston County Fire Department.

The opening ceremony

The official opening ceremony for the new fire station will be on Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m.