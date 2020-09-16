Flint Energies donates 200 Chromebooks to rural school districts

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Flint Energies is working to bridge the digital divide by donating 200 Chromebooks to six rural school districts in Georgia.
According to a Flint Energies news release, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how rural families are often at a disadvantage in a virtual learning environment due to poor internet service and the inability to purchase a computer.
Flint Energies and its Flint Energies Foundation approve the purchase of more than $90,000 worth of Chromebooks. The agency then coordinated the purchase and delivery of the laptops to the following school districts:
Peach County received 20 Chromebooks
Macon, Schley and Taylor counties received 30 each
Crawford and Talbot counties received 45 each
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up