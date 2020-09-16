Flint Energies donates 200 Chromebooks to rural school districts

Flint Energies and its Flint Energies Foundation approve the purchase of more than $90,000 worth of Chromebooks.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Flint Energies is working to bridge the digital divide by donating 200 Chromebooks to six rural school districts in Georgia.

According to a Flint Energies news release, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how rural families are often at a disadvantage in a virtual learning environment due to poor internet service and the inability to purchase a computer.

Flint Energies and its Flint Energies Foundation approve the purchase of more than $90,000 worth of Chromebooks. The agency then coordinated the purchase and delivery of the laptops to the following school districts:

  • Peach County received 20 Chromebooks
  • Macon, Schley and Taylor counties received 30 each
  • Crawford and Talbot counties received 45 each
