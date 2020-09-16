Former FVSU student athlete killed in crash

|
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University is mourning the death of a graduate student and former student athlete.
According to a FVSU news release, 22-year-old D’Angelo Strickland died in a car crash on Wednesday, September 9th.
As an undergrad student, Strickland was a forward on the FVSU Wildcat basketball team. The Lithonia native had just graduated with his Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing degree at FVSU last month. And he recently was accepted into FVSU’s clinical mental health counseling graduate program.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. D’Angelo Strickland,” said Fort Valley State President Paul Jones. “Mr. Strickland was a cherished part of our Wildcat campus community and a passionate former student-athlete. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”
University flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on September 19, 2020, until sunset on September 20, 2020, in memory of Strickland.