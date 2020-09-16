Entertainment venue under new name reopens amid COVID-19

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several event venues in Macon-Bibb have reopened after being closed due to COVID-19.
The old Whiskey River Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue is now the new Macon Arts Center.
The venue reopened with an outdoor concert this weekend featuring R&B artist Michel’le.
Anthony Kirkland — the owner of Macon Arts Center — says they follow CDC protocols and have received no complaints from attendees.
“We are just trying to figure out how to navigate through this COVID process,” said Kirkland. “We have sufficient seating outside to put 1000 people in the back, 8 to 12 feet apart. Which exceeds the COVID guidelines. I want to protect my staff and the public. So I’m trying to give them a way to come out and be safe at the same time.”
Upcoming events
Kirkland says there are plans for another concert next month featuring hip-hop duo the Ying-Yang Twins. The concert will be held inside with a 500-person capacity.