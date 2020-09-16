Man charged with murder following discovery of body in Milledgeville

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged with murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in a heavily wooded area Wednesday afternoon.
A news release from MPD Chief Dray Swicord says police received a call about a deceased female’s body being found in near the 300 block of Doles Boulevard.
“At this time, the cause of death is unknown,” the release says. “However, this case is being treated as a homicide.”
The body will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.
Police say they believe the body is 33-year-old Latorra Michelle Tillman of Milledgeville but the crime lab has not confirmed that. Tillman was entered as a missing person by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on September 9.
26-year-old Clemmon Jamar Hunt of Milledgeville is in custody and is being charged with felony murder.
