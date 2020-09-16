Bibb deputies searching for missing 20-year-old woman

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for over two weeks.
Authorities identified the woman as 20-year-old Monisha Zellner. Deputies say the family states that she has seizures and mental health issues.
Description of Monisha Zellner
- Stands 5 feet 6 inches in height
- Weighs approximately 180 lbs
- Zellner’s was last in the Eisenhower Parkway and Romeiser Drive area
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office
If you know the whereabouts of Monisha Zellner, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.