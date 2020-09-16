Medical Center Navicent Health increases minimum wage for employees

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Medical Center Navicent Health increased its internal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10.00 per hour. This is according to a news release from the hospital.
This marks a $1.2 million investment into its teammates, according to the news release. Hourly workers will benefit from the increase as it exceeds the federal government’s minimum pay requirements.
In a statement, Dr. Ninfa M. Saunders, President & CEO of Navicent Health, said:
“At Navicent Health, we base our decisions on three categories – strategy, operations, and people. Of these, our people are the most important. The decision to increase our internal minimum wage moves hundreds of teammates paid by the hour to a living wage. We’re thrilled to make this investment in our people, particularly during a time when so many individuals and organizations are struggling.”
Navicent Health and Atrium Health have started the process of moving teammates from a minimum wage to a living wage. The first step in this process is establishing an internal minimum wage for all Navicent Heath teammates.
Any teammate earning less than $10.00 per hour will receive a pay increase to align with the health system’s new internal minimum wage of $10.00 per hour.
The news release also says that the increase went into effect on September 6 and will appear on affected teammates’ paychecks on September 25 paycheck.
