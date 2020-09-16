Open Streets Macon returns this weekend

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Open Streets Macon, an initiative of Bike Walk Macon, returns to the city.
Maynard Street will be blocked off Sunday and transformed into a paved park for the community.
Residents can walk, skate, bike, and play without the interruption of traffic.
Bike Walk Macon’s executive director Rachel Umana says the mission is to bring a diverse community together to reimagine their streets as places for people — not just cars.
“COVID-19 has shown us just how limited our access is to sidewalks and to bike lanes,” said Umana. “So we prioritize routes that connect to key public spaces. So the first route on Maynard street Sunday goes right past Rosa Jackson Center which is one of the most active rec. centers here in Macon.”
Open Streets Macon information
Three smaller events will happen this year instead of one — due to COVID-19. Also, the event happens from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.