Perry High School varsity football suspended until September 26

Tucker Sargent
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry High School’s varsity football activities are suspended until September 26.

That’s according to a news release from the school district Wednesday night, which says the district was notified Wednesday that a varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19.

“The safety of students and employees in the district’s number one priority,” the release says. “The impacted area will undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting prior to further use.”

Perry, which lost to Houston County 17-10 on September 4 and lost to Harris County 14-10 on September 11, will cancel two gamesincluding an away game this Friday against Hampton.

The Panthers’ September 25 home game against Veterans is also canceled, according to the release.

Tucker Sargent
