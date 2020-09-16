Sally to bring heavy rain to Middle Georgia

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Hurricane Sally made landfall as a category 2 hurricane early Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The storm will continue to move inland with impacts beginning as soon as this afternoon in Middle Georgia.
TODAY.
After starting the day off with isolated showers, rain coverage and intensity will pick up throughout the afternoon. Thanks to an overcast sky and a strong easterly wind, temperatures will only top out in the middle 70’s. Widespread showers are expected to begin this evening as we begin to deal with Sally.
OVERNIGHT.
Heavy rain is expected to continue into the overnight hours as the remnants of Sally move inland. Torrential rainfall and the potential for an isolated spin up tornado will increase overnight. The tornado threat for this particular system is low, but as with any landfalling tropical system there is still a threat.
TOMORROW.
The worst of Sally looks to move through overnight and into the morning hours on Thursday. When we are all said and done, Sally could drop 3 to 5 inches of rain across Middle Georgia. With that being said, a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect on Wednesday afternoon and run through Friday morning.
FRIDAY AND BEYOND.
We begin to dry out on Friday and as we head into the weekend. Temperatures for the near future will run in the 70’s as a stretch of dry weather works in.
