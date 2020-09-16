UPDATE (Wednesday, September 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 9/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 299,056 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 967 5209.85 26 89
Atkinson 434 5210.08 3 56
Bacon 574 5033.32 10 43
Baker 74 2374.84 3 16
Baldwin 1960 4411.63 55 146
Banks 447 2237.01 6 61
Barrow 2023 2341.9 44 229
Bartow 2741 2474.47 81 266
Ben Hill 721 4331.63 18 77
Berrien 424 2199.63 11 20
Bibb 5853 3846.86 154 813
Bleckley 419 3263.75 19 25
Brantley 332 1728.99 8 32
Brooks 502 3191.96 27 55
Bryan 1015 2593.45 10 76
Bulloch 2699 3396.38 24 126
Burke 742 3321.1 9 80
Butts 614 2439.02 41 52
Calhoun 230 3640.97 7 45
Camden 1188 2203.1 7 45
Candler 406 3746.42 16 26
Carroll 2551 2123.73 63 151
Catoosa 1054 1532.62 16 70
Charlton 603 4550.6 6 22
Chatham 7922 2711.38 141 734
Chattahoochee 1596 14847.89 1 13
Chattooga 686 2769.93 7 50
Cherokee 5632 2112.39 88 469
Clarke 4719 3636.18 37 199
Clay 119 4168.13 2 8
Clayton 6960 2283.18 154 643
Clinch 344 5168.27 6 27
Cobb 18719 2367.73 415 1687
Coffee 1932 4488.64 41 291
Colquitt 1887 4157.03 33 152
Columbia 3531 2225.92 56 176
Cook 534 3062.45 12 55
Coweta 2446 1609.2 40 120
Crawford 164 1341.18 4 26
Crisp 524 2350.94 17 65
Dade 257 1590.15 4 19
Dawson 769 2845.93 6 71
Decatur 1080 4103.03 24 81
DeKalb 17777 2241.3 340 1996
Dodge 373 1829.78 9 34
Dooly 312 2328.36 14 50
Dougherty 3090 3436.96 182 628
Douglas 3389 2230.98 69 391
Early 456 4494.38 32 36
Echols 238 5996.47 2 9
Effingham 1322 2064.79 21 86
Elbert 572 3019.27 2 34
Emanuel 949 4187.26 28 73
Evans 407 3808.37 5 31
Fannin 560 2127.66 9 43
Fayette 1701 1447.12 47 94
Floyd 2805 2807.36 39 213
Forsyth 3611 1430.06 40 296
Franklin 683 2927.69 11 54
Fulton 26517 2412.43 557 2301
Gilmer 789 2511.38 10 76
Glascock 37 1223.14 2 4
Glynn 3366 3911.82 88 267
Gordon 1720 2963.01 35 109
Grady 731 2978.81 21 90
Greene 487 2601.91 21 54
Gwinnett 26133 2690.95 381 2582
Habersham 1483 3237.99 64 195
Hall 8533 4135.23 139 914
Hancock 383 4674.72 41 63
Haralson 412 1341.06 8 26
Harris 766 2206.73 21 83
Hart 470 1800.28 11 60
Heard 186 1503.64 5 14
Henry 4813 2006.54 93 192
Houston 2945 1875.33 75 356
Irwin 273 2894.1 4 30
Jackson 1820 2436.41 29 146
Jasper 206 1450.81 4 20
Jeff Davis 687 4535.25 16 45
Jefferson 755 4930.45 21 74
Jenkins 382 4454.29 29 61
Johnson 406 4202.46 21 55
Jones 514 1797.77 6 45
Lamar 349 1803.9 17 38
Lanier 288 2782.34 5 15
Laurens 1527 3228.6 60 127
Lee 682 2275.53 25 101
Liberty 1016 1641.25 20 106
Lincoln 205 2523.08 7 24
Long 218 1094.65 3 17
Lowndes 3754 3184.65 75 188
Lumpkin 843 2493.94 13 85
Macon 225 1732.37 10 46
Madison 638 2114.19 8 51
Marion 184 2218.74 8 19
McDuffie 565 2616.1 13 65
McIntosh 274 1880.96 7 27
Meriwether 525 2497.62 12 69
Miller 235 4077.03 1 10
Mitchell 762 3454.84 45 141
Monroe 649 2340.68 45 80
Montgomery 273 2959.67 5 20
Morgan 459 2398.37 2 33
Murray 767 1905.07 5 45
Muscogee 5788 3020.47 159 636
Newton 2482 2209.09 79 256
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16693 0 143 602
Oconee 686 1643.63 24 58
Oglethorpe 301 1975.07 11 44
Paulding 2642 1531.22 47 138
Peach 628 2294.06 20 98
Pickens 581 1732.78 8 55
Pierce 581 2972.63 16 75
Pike 300 1590.67 8 27
Polk 1364 3136.93 17 92
Pulaski 301 2763.24 12 37
Putnam 662 3024.9 23 70
Quitman 31 1351.35 1 6
Rabun 314 1848.58 7 43
Randolph 329 4871.19 28 54
Richmond 6667 3296.58 149 539
Rockdale 1777 1871.31 33 202
Schley 103 1952.61 2 15
Screven 357 2568.35 9 41
Seminole 330 4054.05 8 23
Spalding 1265 1830.42 54 176
Stephens 942 3577.94 32 102
Stewart 439 7162.67 13 80
Sumter 913 3105.55 60 194
Talbot 157 2549.53 5 22
Taliaferro 19 1164.22 0 1
Tattnall 755 2971.15 9 56
Taylor 182 2287.01 8 29
Telfair 373 2384.3 16 37
Terrell 325 3838.43 31 74
Thomas 1448 3258.99 58 163
Tift 1655 4053.39 55 211
Toombs 1245 4614.02 39 92
Towns 272 2260.26 7 35
Treutlen 244 3573 6 25
Troup 2720 3862.87 93 302
Turner 289 3578.5 22 48
Twiggs 179 2213.7 7 41
Union 619 2443.26 17 72
Unknown 2426 0 4 58
Upson 727 2766.68 59 75
Walker 1364 1959.49 28 66
Walton 1695 1769.05 52 167
Ware 1443 4024.77 52 164
Warren 128 2456.81 5 23
Washington 641 3157.32 7 45
Wayne 1070 3569.76 27 97
Webster 43 1686.27 2 10
Wheeler 317 4008.09 11 19
White 688 2166.38 17 92
Whitfield 4344 4150.11 59 233
Wilcox 237 2696.25 20 50
Wilkes 254 2536.45 4 28
Wilkinson 315 3531.79 17 57
Worth 515 2556.85 29 85
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts above simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 2,945,289 (2,654,121 reported molecular tests; 291,168 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 299,056* (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 26,884 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 6,419 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

