SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Washington County Schools will be closed Thursday after several inches of rain fell during the early morning hours.

According to a Washington County Public Schools Facebook post, school administrators canceled in person classes Thursday after receiving weather updates from the Washington County’s Emergency Management Association and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

School administrators say children who have already been dropped off at school can stay there. If students have the ability to log in to Google classroom, school administrators are asking that they do so.

If parents have any questions, school administrators say they should contact their child’s school.

 

