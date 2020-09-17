SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Washington County Schools will be closed Thursday after several inches of rain fell during the early morning hours.
According to a Washington County Public Schools Facebook post, school administrators canceled in person classes Thursday after receiving weather updates from the Washington County’s Emergency Management Association and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
School administrators say children who have already been dropped off at school can stay there. If students have the ability to log in to Google classroom, school administrators are asking that they do so.
If parents have any questions, school administrators say they should contact their child’s school.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up