Car flips exiting I-75, killing Florida man

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A car flips while exiting I-75, in Macon, killing a Florida man.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Wednesday on I-75 southbound at the Sardis Church Road exit at 11:46 p.m.
Deputies say the driver of a black Acura sedan flipped over while exiting I-75 South at Sardis Church Road.
Paramedics transported the driver, a 64-year-old man from Florida, to The Medical Center Navicent Health where he was pronounced deceased.
This was a single-car accident and deputies are still trying to notify the the man’s family.
The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.