Heavy rain ends today as Sally moves away

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Sally will exit to our northeast later today and will set us up for a nice stretch of days.
TODAY.
The remnants of Sally will continue to soak Middle Georgia through midday before the bulk of the rain moves out and only light showers persist into the evening hours. Temperatures will warm to near 80° under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind gusts will still be in the 20-30 mph range through the afternoon before things calm down overnight. Morning lows on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60’s.
TOMORROW.
TGIF! After dealing with heavy rain today we will begin to dry things out starting tomorrow. Isolated showers are possible, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will again be near 80° under an overcast sky. Friday night football weather is going to be great as we dry out and temperatures fall into the middle 60’s.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
A few spotty showers may hang around through Saturday but we will continue to dry out as we head through the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures are going to be extremely comfortable with highs in the low to middle 70’s through Tuesday.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).